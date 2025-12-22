At Least 15 Dead After Passenger Bus Overturns In Indonesia

At least 15 people were killed when a passenger bus overturned on a highway in Indonesia early on Monday, authorities said. Several others were injured and taken to nearby hospitals.

The bus, carrying 34 passengers, was traveling from Jakarta, the nation's capital, to the historic city of Yogyakarta when it lost control and toppled, officials said. Emergency crews worked to rescue passengers trapped inside.

Police said the cause of the crash is under investigation, with early reports suggesting the vehicle may have skidded or lost control on a bend. Weather conditions at the time were not immediately clear.

Local authorities dispatched ambulances and search teams to the scene, and hospitals in the area reported treating multiple injured passengers, some in serious condition. Families of victims have been notified.

Traffic accidents are a persistent problem in Indonesia, where road conditions, overcrowded vehicles, and speeding contribute to high fatalities. Authorities have urged drivers to exercise caution, particularly during peak travel periods.

Officials said they will examine whether the bus operator followed safety regulations and are reviewing driver logs and vehicle maintenance records. Investigators emphasized the importance of improving road safety measures nationwide.

The incident underscores ongoing concerns about passenger transport safety in Indonesia, with authorities calling for stricter enforcement of traffic rules and better infrastructure to prevent similar tragedies.

