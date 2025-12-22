MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) DeepMarkit Clarifies Market Maker Engagement Terms and U.S. Trading Symbol

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2025) - DeepMarkit Corp. (TSXV: MKT) (OTCID: MKTSF) (FSE: DEP0) (" DeepMarkit " or the " Company ") wishes to clarify certain information contained in its news release dated December 19, 2025, regarding the terms of its market maker engagement and to confirm the Company's current U.S. trading symbol.

U.S. Trading Symbol

The Company wishes to advise that its common shares now trade on the OTC Markets under the symbol "MKTSF" (formerly "MKTDF"). This change reflects the Company's recent proposition to change the name from "DeepMarkit Corp." to "Prospect Markets Inc.", subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting ("AGM", see November 28, 2025, press release) to align with its evolving business focus.

Market Making Services

The Company also wishes to clarify the terms of its market making engagement as follows:

The Company has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") effective December 15, 2025, to provide market making services pursuant to a market making agreement (the "Market Making Agreement"). ICP will provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP PremiumTM. The Market Making Agreement is for an initial term of four (4) months (the "Initial Term") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each an "Additional Term") unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable.

Pursuant to the Market Making Agreement, the Company will pay ICP a monthly fee of $7,500 for acting as market maker.

No stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with this engagement. ICP is arm's length to the Company. The Company's engagement of ICP remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

"As what we believe to be the first publicly traded prediction markets platform, we are taking a measured approach to building awareness among investors in both North America and Europe," said Steve Vanry, Chief Executive Officer. "These engagements, together with our previously announced marketing initiatives, represent a comprehensive, multi-jurisdictional approach to expanding investor awareness across our key markets."

Marketing Agreement

As previously announced, the Company has entered into a marketing agreement with Plutus Invest and Consulting GmbH ("Plutus") (address: Buchtstr. 13, Bremen, 28195, Germany; e-mail: ..., telephone: 49-421-1754-0174), pursuant to which Plutus will provide the Company with marketing and communications services (the "Media Services") for the approximate period from January 1, 2026 to December 31, 2026.

The Media Services provided by Plutus may include the distribution of Company-approved content through financial-news portals, investor newsletters, social-media platforms like X, LinkedIn, YouTube, Reddit, Telegram, paid digital advertising networks, and sponsored articles and video interviews on investor-relations portals. The Company has agreed to pay Plutus an initial fee of €100,000 upon the provision of the Media Services and up to €250,000 if the Company requests to extend the initial campaign. The Company will not issue any securities to Plutus as compensation for the Media Services.

Plutus is a German-based company headed by Marco Messina who is arm's length from the Company. To the Company's knowledge, Plutus holds no interest in the securities of the Company or any right to acquire such an interest. The engagement of Plutus is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT ICP SECURITIES INC.

ICP Securities Inc. (ICP) is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology ICP Premiumr to deliver high quality services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Prospect Markets Inc.

Prospect is a sports prediction market platform built on the Avalanche blockchain. Prospect's proprietary ranking algorithm aims to turn real-world sports events into dynamic prediction markets that reward insight, strategy, and community competition. Prospect's mission is to transform passive sports viewership into active participation.

About DeepMarkit Corp.

DeepMarkit Corp. is a technology company building and acquiring platforms that enable next-generation digital experiences across prediction markets, blockchain infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and tokenization. DeepMarkit targets emerging ecosystems where innovative technologies drive user engagement and long-term value. Its portfolio includes Prospect Markets, an on-chain sports prediction platform that uses a ranking algorithm and real-time trading to deliver competitive, engaging fan experiences.

On behalf of:

DEEPMARKIT CORP.

Steve Vanry

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding: the anticipated benefits of the Company's investor awareness strategy, including the market making engagement and the marketing agreements with Think Ink and Plutus; the expected benefits of the marketing agreements, including anticipated increased investor awareness in North American and European markets; the Company's belief that it is the first publicly traded prediction markets platform; the Company's growth strategy and business development plans; and the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the engagements described herein.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to: there is no assurance that market making activities will achieve the anticipated level of investor awareness or engagement; the Company may not receive TSX Venture Exchange approval for the engagements on the anticipated timeline or at all; regulatory, legal, and policy developments relating to prediction markets, gaming, and digital assets; competition from established and emerging platforms; market acceptance and user adoption; the availability of financing; technological risks including cybersecurity; and other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at .

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

