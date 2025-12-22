New Year Celebrated At Natavan School In Paris

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A joyful New Year celebration has been held for students of the Natavan school operating in Paris, Azernews reports.

The festive event was organized by the France–Azerbaijan Dialogue Association with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in France.

The celebration opened on a solemn note with the performance of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to France, Leyla Abdullayeva, addressed the gathering, warmly congratulating the school's teaching staff, students, and their parents on the upcoming New Year. She extended her best wishes for peace, happiness, and prosperity, emphasizing the importance of preserving national values and traditions abroad.

The event brought together the Natavan school's teachers, students, their families, and embassy diplomats. Dressed in vibrant national costumes, the students and teachers transformed the Embassy's Cultural Center into a true celebration filled with color, warmth, and festive spirit.

A highlight of the evening was a delightful literary and musical program prepared by the students, featuring New Year-themed performances. The arrival of Santa Claus, a beloved symbol of winter festivities, brought smiles and excitement to the children, followed by the performance of a cheerful New Year song.

The celebration concluded with joyful group dancing, after which the children received New Year gifts, making the evening an unforgettable and heartwarming experience for all participants.