Azerbaijan Frees Dozens Of Women As Part Of Amnesty Initiative
The measure will initially be carried out at Penitentiary Institution No. 4, where 22 female inmates will be released from the remainder of their sentences. Two of the women are serving time while caring for young children, highlighting the human dimension of the initiative.
According to the preliminary list under the amnesty act, nearly 5,000 people are set to be released from prison, while the sentences of more than 3,000 others will be reduced by six months. The measure also extends to over 10,000 individuals serving non-custodial sentences.
