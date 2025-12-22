Uzbekistan Set To Cut Drilling Timelines And Costs Through Digital Management

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The introduction of a centralized organizational and digital management system in Uzbekistan could reduce well-drilling timelines by up to 45% and lower construction costs by as much as 35%, Trend reports via Uzbekneftegaz.

The announcement was made during a working visit by Abdugani Sanginov, Chairman of the Management Board of Uzbekneftegaz, to the company's production facilities, where he conducted a thorough review of the activities within departments responsible for geological exploration, drilling, and field development.

Sanginov emphasized that, despite declining well pressures, the primary and most urgent objective remains to increase gas production. Achieving this goal, he stated, requires decisive and well-coordinated efforts.

Moreover, it was also noted that the majority of gas fields are situated in remote locations with limited infrastructure. Drilling operations at these sites are conducted continuously, and the electricity supply is predominantly dependent on diesel generators. This reliance on diesel significantly inflates costs related to fuel procurement, transportation, and maintenance, which, in turn, impacts production expenses.

In response to these challenges, Sanginov proposed the adoption of solar panels for drilling operations as a means to reduce dependence on diesel fuel, lower operational costs, and enhance the stability of the power supply.

Furthermore, Sanginov issued directives to relevant officials to reduce the cost of imported equipment and spare parts by 30-40%, and to conduct a thorough review of expenditures on geophysical and geological exploration. He also called for the development of scientifically grounded proposals to optimize these expenditures.

Earlier in December, it was announced that Abdugani Sanginov had been appointed Chairman of the Management Board of Uzbekneftegaz. His predecessor, Bakhtiyor Sidikov, who had led the company since 2023, was relieved of his duties in connection with his transfer to another position.