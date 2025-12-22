President Of Turkmenistan Arrives In Russia For CIS Summit
The discussions will focus on regional stability, economic cooperation, transport and logistics development, energy diplomacy, environmental security, and cultural and humanitarian initiatives within the CIS.
Earlier, on December 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Turkmenistan to participate in the 30th-anniversary celebrations of Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality.
“In 2026, Turkmenistan will take over the chairmanship of the CIS, and I wish our Turkmen colleagues every success in this regard. Russia will provide all necessary support,” he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment