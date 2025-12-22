403
Saksham Bharti Organizes 14Th Mega Job Fair At Shivaji College
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, 22nd December: Saksham Bharti, in collaboration with Shivaji College, Delhi University, successfully hosted its fourteenth mega job fair titled Swami Vivekanand Aajivika Mahotsav at Shivaji College, Raja Garden, on Sunday, 21st December 2025. The event was dedicated to Kargil Shaheed Sumit Roy, an alumnus of Shivaji College, and was supported by the Saksham Bharti Foundation and the Saksham Rozgar Society.
For the past twenty-five years, Saksham Bharti has been committed to skill development and livelihood generation for youth across diverse sectors. The job fair provided opportunities for candidates seeking entry-to mid-level positions in areas such as Sales & Marketing, Business Development, Finance & Accounts, BPOs, IT & Computer Services, Customer Support, Training & Coaching, Health & Hospitality, Beauty & Fashion, Stitching & Tailoring, Front Office, and Housekeeping, among others.
To maximize outreach, the Saksham Bharti team distributed brochures at metro stations, bus stops, and colleges, and leveraged social media platforms for wider engagement. The fair saw an impressive turnout of around 500 job seekers, who registered through a digital Google form, ensuring systematic data collection and candidate tracking.
Approximately 35 reputed companies participated, each employer was allotted a dedicated interview space to conduct screening and selection rounds on-site, marking the event's success in effectively connecting employers with talented youth. In the recruitment drive 1090 job seekers registered, 548 jobseekers were interviewed, 54 selected, 237 shortlisted & 96 to try again. Saksham Bharti and Rozgar Society will follow it up also as to why the job seekers have not joined or what problems they have at the job etc.
Commenting on the initiative, CA Vinod Kalra from Saksham Bharti stated, "Our mission goes beyond imparting skills and training. We are equally focused on creating employment opportunities and maintaining post-recruitment engagement with both job seekers and employers." Principal of Shivaji College, Sh. Virender Bhardwaj appreciated the initiative, saying, "Working with Saksham Bharti has been an enriching experience. Providing employment opportunities to students fulfills the very purpose of education."
The success of the Mega Job Fair was made possible through the dedicated efforts and continued support of Saksham Bharti's office bearers, namely Ms. Swapna Roy, M. P. Gogia, Rajeev Kalra, Deepak Arora, Narender, Mukesh Jain, Jyotika Kalra, and CEO Sanjay Arora.
