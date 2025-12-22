403
Tavern Attack Leaves Nine Dead in South Africa
(MENAFN) Nine individuals lost their lives and another ten sustained injuries during a gun assault at a licensed pub located in a township south-west of Johannesburg, according to local law enforcement. Authorities have initiated a large-scale search operation, with the perpetrators still on the run.
On Sunday, the South African Police Service (SAPS) issued a statement confirming that “about 12 unknown suspects in a white [minibus] and a silver sedan opened fire at tavern patrons… just before 01:00.”
The violent episode unfolded in Bekkersdal, a township within Rand West City municipality, an area plagued by high unemployment.
Gauteng’s Acting Police Commissioner, Major General Fred Kekana, informed local outlets that “we don’t know the motive yet, but we are looking for a silver Toyota Etios and a white Toyota Quantum, which were used by the suspects.”
Kekana, referencing an eyewitness account, told a news agency that at least nine of the attackers were armed with handguns, while another carried an AK-47-style rifle. Following the shooting spree, the assailants allegedly searched the victims and seized “their valuables, including cell phones.”
This tragedy comes shortly after another similar incident earlier in December, when gunmen targeted an unlicensed tavern in Gauteng province. That attack left 12 people dead, including two minors, and injured dozens of patrons.
