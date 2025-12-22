Uzbekistan Moves Closer To WTO Membership With Russia Market Access Deal
“On the margins of the working visit of H.E. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Saint Petersburg, we signed, together with the Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, Maksim Reshetnikov, the Protocol concluding our bilateral market access negotiations within the WTO accession process,” Urunov stated.
He noted that the negotiations were continuous, substantive, and constructive, ultimately resulting in a positive outcome.
“While some work still remains, we are now fully focused on advancing multilateral negotiations, completing the necessary legislative upgrades, and successfully concluding the accession process next year,” he emphasized.
Earlier in December, Uzbekistan also announced the signing of a Protocol on Bilateral Market Access Negotiations with Ecuador, further advancing its WTO accession effort.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment