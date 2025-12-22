New Digital Procedure Introduced For Certificate Of Origin Applications

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Starting January 1 next year, applications for certificates of origin in Azerbaijan will be accepted exclusively through the gov information system.

As reported by Azernews, the announcement was made by the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of Azerbaijan.

The agency noted that since August, awareness-raising meetings have been held in Baku and across the regions with more than 300 export-oriented business entities on the use of the“Certificate of Origin” sub-module. As a result of these efforts, 83% of all submitted certificates of origin have already been processed through the Quality Information System.

To enhance entrepreneurs' ability to use the system, a video tutorial on the“Certificate of Origin” sub-module has been published on the State Agency's official YouTube channel. The tutorial is also available via the“Apply for Certificates of Origin” subsection under the“Electronic Services” section of the gov platform.

Currently, applications for certificates of origin are being submitted in a hybrid format through both the Quality Information System [ href="" target= go ]and the website of the Ministry of Economy.