Israeli attack in Gaza kills two despite ceasefire
(MENAFN) Two Palestinians were killed on Sunday in Gaza in what medical sources described as a violation of the ongoing ceasefire.
According to reports, an Israeli quadcopter drone struck civilians in the Shujaiya neighborhood of Gaza City, resulting in the deaths. Witnesses said the attack occurred in areas from which Israeli forces had previously withdrawn, noting that the designated army-controlled yellow zone remained untouched.
Local sources reported that eastern parts of Gaza City came under heavy fire from Israeli helicopters early Sunday. Israeli military vehicles stationed in controlled areas also reportedly opened fire toward the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, eastern Khan Younis, and northern Rafah in southern Gaza.
The Gaza Government Media Office stated that Israeli forces have committed 738 ceasefire violations as of Dec. 9. Since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, at least 401 Palestinians have been killed and 1,108 injured by Israeli forces, contributing to a total death toll in Gaza of over 70,900 and nearly 171,200 injured since October 2023.
