Putin's schedule until end of year doesn’t include phone call with Trump
(MENAFN) The Kremlin confirmed on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not have a phone call planned with US President Donald Trump before the end of the year, but officials said such a conversation could be arranged if circumstances require.
“It is not currently on the schedule, but it can be quickly organized if necessary," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a briefing. He added that the Kremlin will later announce whether Putin intends to extend Christmas and New Year greetings to Trump.
Peskov also indicated that Putin is open to engaging in discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron. "He (Macron) expressed his willingness to speak with Putin. … He (Putin) also expressed his willingness to engage in dialogue with Macron,” Peskov said, according to reports.
He emphasized that such a dialogue would be constructive only if there is “mutual political will,” and that the conversations should aim to foster understanding of each other’s positions.
“Putin is always ready to explain his positions, to explain them to his interlocutors in detail, sincerely, and consistently,” Peskov added.
The comments followed Macron’s statement after an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, in which the French president said he believes it “will become useful again to talk to” Putin.
Macron stressed that Europe and Ukraine have an interest in creating a framework for renewed dialogue, warning against isolated negotiations with Russia.
As stated by reports, Putin also reiterated on Friday during his annual end-of-year press conference that Russia is prepared to hold talks with European leaders regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
