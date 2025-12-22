403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S. Korea Launches Parliamentary Probe into Jeju Air Flight Crash
(MENAFN) South Korean lawmakers initiated a formal investigation Monday into the catastrophic Jeju Air crash that killed 179 people last year, media reported.
A specialized parliamentary committee composed of 18 National Assembly members commenced the inquiry, which will span a minimum of 40 days.
The committee intends to scrutinize contributing elements that may have triggered the disaster, including a bird strike and potential mechanical malfunctions.
Investigators will additionally assess whether officials attempted to suppress information during the government's examination of the incident.
On Dec. 29, 179 of the 181 passengers aboard a Jeju Air flight from Bangkok perished when the aircraft was compelled to execute an emergency landing at Muan International Airport, situated 290 kilometers (180 miles) south of Seoul, and exceeded the runway, colliding with a concrete barrier and erupting in flames. Only two crew members survived.
Relatives of those killed have voiced objection to the government investigation, questioning its transparency and credibility and demanding an independent probe, the report added.
A specialized parliamentary committee composed of 18 National Assembly members commenced the inquiry, which will span a minimum of 40 days.
The committee intends to scrutinize contributing elements that may have triggered the disaster, including a bird strike and potential mechanical malfunctions.
Investigators will additionally assess whether officials attempted to suppress information during the government's examination of the incident.
On Dec. 29, 179 of the 181 passengers aboard a Jeju Air flight from Bangkok perished when the aircraft was compelled to execute an emergency landing at Muan International Airport, situated 290 kilometers (180 miles) south of Seoul, and exceeded the runway, colliding with a concrete barrier and erupting in flames. Only two crew members survived.
Relatives of those killed have voiced objection to the government investigation, questioning its transparency and credibility and demanding an independent probe, the report added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment