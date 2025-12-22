Dhurandhar: 'Yes, I Slapped Akshaye Khanna For Real', Says Saumya Tandon BTS Pics Break The Internet

Saumya Tandon said that a strong slap sequence with Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar was shot for real and finished in a single take due to director Aditya Dhar's insistence on realism.

Dhurandhar has captured national interest since its theatrical premiere on December 5, with spectators appreciating its fascinating story and outstanding performances. One of the most moving sequences, starring Saumya Tandon and Akshaye Khanna, is when her character meets her spouse following a personal tragedy.

Saumya has now stated that the hard-hitting slap in the film was real and shot in one take to ensure realism. Saumya revealed behind-the-scenes images from the X shoot, reflecting on the emotionally intense scene that marked her film debut.

She described the event by writing, "1. This was my entry scene in the film, and the amount of love it has received has truly overwhelmed me. In this scene, I felt everything at once- anger towards my husband for being the reason behind our son's death, helpless desperation, and the deep, shared pain between us. And yes, I slapped Akshay once-for real- during his close-up, after Aditya insisted it had to be authentic. I was hoping to cheat, but no such luck. My breakdown close-up was done in a single take."

Saumya may also be seen sitting on the floor at a prayer meeting after her son's death. She spoke up about the emotional weight of that event, writing, "2. This was the prayer gathering following my son's death. The grief I felt in that moment stayed with me; it came directly from my heart."

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, tells the story of Indian spy Hamza, who travels deep underground in Pakistan to infiltrate the gang commanded by Rehman Dakait. The film, inspired by real-life events such as the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, presents a dramatic picture of the India-Pakistan relationship.

Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna star in the spy thriller, which also has Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in prominent roles. Dhurandhar Part 2, a sequel, is set to hit theatres on March 19, 2026.