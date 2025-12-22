Javed Akhtar Compares PM Modi To God, Calls Him 'Better,' Video Goes Viral [WATCH]

Screenwriter, lyricist, poet, and political activist Javed Akhtar recently made headlines for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to God, claiming the country's PM is“better than God.” His statement has attracted significant attention online. The 80-year-old was present at the Constitution Club in New Delhi on Saturday, participating in a discussion with Islamic scholar Mufti Shamail Nadvi about the existence of God. A video of their debate has gone viral on social media.

Javed Akhtar Raises Questions on Gaza Violence

The discussion, hosted by The Lallantop's editor Saurabh Dwivedi, lasted around two hours and centered on the topic,“Does God exist?” Javed Akhtar, who identifies as an atheist, debated with Mufti Shamail Nadvi, questioning the existence of God. During the conversation, he cited the Gaza war, asking why, if God is omnipresent, such devastation occurs.

What Javed Akhtar Said

Javed Akhtar stated,“45,000 children under the age of 10 have died in Gaza. Children die of hunger in Kalahandi [Odisha] and from diphtheria, a strange disease where a membrane forms in the throat, and the child turns blue. A poor man's child.”

He continued, questioning God's role:“If God truly exists and intervenes in daily life, then he was watching all this destruction. So when I see the world, I have no respect left for him. You are powerful, almighty, omnipresent, why didn't you stop the children in Gaza from being torn apart?”

He then added, laughing,“Hey man, our Prime Minister is better than this... at least he cares a little.”

In response, Mufti Shamail Nadvi argued that events in the world are consequences of human deeds. He said,“God created evil, but He Himself is not evil. People misuse their personal freedom and commit crimes like violence and rape. God has nothing to do with this.”