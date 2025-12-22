403
Zelensky urges for international pressure on Russia to end war
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that a genuine end to the war will remain out of reach unless the international community steps up pressure on Russia, pointing to continued attacks and attempts to disrupt Ukraine’s access to vital sea routes.
In a video address shared on social media, Zelenskyy reflected on key developments from the past week, including renewed Russian air strikes targeting the Odesa region. He warned that Moscow is deliberately working to restrict Ukraine’s maritime logistics and economic lifelines.
“The world must not remain silent about this,” Zelenskyy said. “Everyone must see that without pressure on Russia, they have no intention of genuinely ending their aggression. The pressure must increase.”
Zelenskyy welcomed a decision taken by the European Union on Friday to collectively borrow €90 billion to finance a two-year loan package for Ukraine, describing the move as a crucial boost for both the state budget and defense needs.
“We are concluding this historic week for Ukraine – a significant diplomatic week. The main outcome is that we have secured €90 billion for Ukraine for two years. This is the key result of December and, in many respects, an important outcome of the entire year. Europe has taken a positive decision. We fought for this decision for a very long time, and I want to thank everyone who helped.”
He explained that the arrangement would provide Ukraine with €45 billion ($52.65 billion) annually over the next two years and stressed that the financial burden should ultimately be covered using frozen Russian assets. He reiterated the principle that "Russia must pay for its war.”
The Ukrainian leader also said diplomatic efforts to bring the conflict to an end are continuing in the United States, with another round of talks scheduled for Sunday in Florida. According to Zelenskyy, the discussions are focused on possible security guarantees, timelines, and the sequencing of future decisions.
He added that members of Ukraine’s delegation participating in the meetings will brief him on the outcomes once the talks conclude.
