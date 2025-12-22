Gujarat Man Fighting For Russia Captured In Ukraine, Sends SOS Video: What Geneva Conventions Say About POW Treatment?

MENAFN - Live Mint) A 23-year-old Gujarat man, allegedly in Ukrainian 'captivity' for participating in the war for Russia, has sent a SOS message, asking for help from the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to an Indian Express report, the man, Sahil Mohamed Hussein Majothi, made headlines earlier in October when Ukrainian authorities released a video showing him surrendering

Who is Sahil Majothi?

Sahil Majothi is a resident of Morbi's Kalika Plot area. He reportedly went to Russia for higher studies on 10 January 2024. However, he allegedly got involved in a police case and was sentenced to jail, after which he was reportedly forced to fight for Russia.

In a video message, as reported by the Indian Express, Sahil said: "...Now I am in a Ukrainian military jail because I signed the war contract when I was stuck in a Russian jail. I signed the contract only to escape from the Russian jail."“I want to come back home.”

According to the Indian Express report, Sahil Majothi's family received two video messages, one in English and one in Hindi, on Sunday night. They reportedly claimed that the videos were shared by 'Ukrainian authorities'.

In one of the videos, Sahil said that he was stuck in Ukraine as a war criminal.“...I am hopeless, I don't know what will happen in future.”

Sahil appealed for help:“I appeal to the Indian government, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and S Jaishankar (Minister of External Affairs), if possible, please help. That's all.”

He also warned Indian citizens planning to go to Russia for higher studies or work –“be careful because there are so many scammers here. You may be trapped in criminal cases, narcotics cases, illegal cases, so take care of yourself. As far as possible, stay away from all this.”

The date of when the video messages were recorded has not been revealed. However, the IE report said that one of them is more recent, as Sahil mentioned Russian President Vladimir Putin's India visit on December 4 and 5.

“Now I know about (Vladimir) Putin coming to India to meet my government. Also I want to tell my government to have a conversation with Vladimir Putin to help me return home,” he said.

He said that he was sentenced to seven years in jail in Russia in a narcotics case. "Misled by Russian police, I signed the war contract in prison to fight the war for Russia, which is the biggest mistake in my life.”

Sahil's video reportedly has an“I Want to Live” logo. It is a Ukrainian governmental project on the Treatment of Prisoners of War. According to the official website, it is intended for servicemen of the Russian armed forces willing to voluntarily surrender to Ukrainian forces.

The Geneva Conventions for the treatment of prisoners of war (POWs) are designed to ensure that POWs are treated with dignity and respect, and to protect their rights and well-being during and after their captivity.



Humanitarian Treatment: POWs must be treated humanely, with respect for their persons and their honour. This includes the prohibition of violence, mutilation, cruel treatment, and torture.

Protection from Hostilities: POWs are protected from active participation in hostilities and are not subject to reprisals against them.

Medical Care and Treatment: POWs must receive adequate medical care and treatment.

Conditions of Confinement: POWs must be kept in conditions that ensure their physical and mental well-being. Evacuation: POWs must be evacuated as soon as possible after capture to camps situated far enough from the combat zone to ensure their safety.