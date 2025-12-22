403
A Treasured Symbol of Qatari Pride, The Ritz-Carlton, Doha Was Proud to Honor Qatar National Day 2025
(MENAFN- Epress release) DOHA December, 2025 – A hallmark of Qatari excellence since 2001, the multi-award winning The Ritz-Carlton, Doha was delighted to show its continued commitment to Qatar National Day 2025 on 18 December 2025. Thoughtfully crafted to honor the nation’s rich heritage and this ’ear’s vision of strengthening solidarity, loyalty and pride in Qatar’s identity, the hotel celebrated the values of Qatari culture, namely inspiration, participation, innovation and transparency.
Welcoming generations of Qataris and guests since its debut in 2001, The Ritz-Carlton, Doha has stood as a defining landmark within Qatar’s five-star hospitality scene. Serving as a place where societal traditions and heartfelt hospitality converge, the hotel continues its legacy with a series of National Day experiences that pay homage to the country whilst creating lasting memories for guests.
The celebratory spirit was evident in the hotel lobby on 18 December, where styling paid tribute to Qatar National Day. Complemented by a floral masterpiece in maroon and white, three monumental state flags were suspended near’the hotel’s opulent chandelier, an iconic piece that has presided over the lobby since its opening. In a gesture deeply rooted in Qatari lore, Arabic coffee was served from a bespoke station, adorned with this year’s official motif, inspired by local architecture. The invitation to savor this revered custom allowed guest to encounter the innate hospitality and respect for tradition that is synonymous with both Qatar and The Ritz-Carlton, Doha.
Throughout the day, a series of experiences was choreographed to spotlight community and create meaningful moments. All overnight guests received a bespoke National Day delicacy, accompanied by a commemorative card featuring the 2025 motif. A cake-cutting ceremony showcased an Arabic-inspired cake created to honor the flavors of the region, whilst live music filled the lobby with Arabian melodies, creating an ambiance of distinction and ancestral pride.
The Ritz-Carlton, Doha is privileged to be part of Qat’r’s story, past, present, and future. Qatar National Day holds a profound place in the hearts of the community, and it was a pleasure to celebrate alongside the nation. This ’ear’s theme, which reflected the strength, unity, and enduring identity of Qatari people was deeply inspiring for the team, who remain dedicated to crafting moments that are both profound and memorable. Each experience paid tribute to’Qatar’s heritage while embracing the spirit of its continued progress.
Qatar National Day extols the perseverance, innovation, and cultural richness for generations of Qataris who have built and safeguarded the state's identity. The Ritz-Carlton, Doha invited guests to mark this exceptional occasion, through thoughtful gestures and an unwavering commitment to honoring the country's tradition. The hotel was proud to once again be part o' the nation's beloved festivities and will continue its legacy of legendary hospitality for years to come.
