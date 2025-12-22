403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AFCON 2025: TOD to Stream Africa’s Biggest Football Tournament Across MENA
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Doha, Qatar – December 19, 2025: TOD, MENA’s leading sports and entertainment streaming platform by beIN MEDIA GROUP, will showcase the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 live on its platform, bringing Africa’s biggest football tournament to fans across the region. Fans are in for four weeks of high-stakes football and unmissable moments.
Taking place from December 21, 2025 to January 18, 2026, AFCON 2025 will feature 24 national teams competing across six host cities in Morocco. With full tournament access available in one destination, TOD will deliver a complete AFCON experience for football fans across the MENA region.
TOD has designed a premium, end-to-end tournament experience, combining comprehensive coverage, regional relevance and a platform built for peak live moments. Fans can look forward to:
●Full tournament access in one destination, with every AFCON match available live and on demand.
●Multilingual, regionally relevant coverage, with Arabic, English and French commentary and studio programming tailored to diverse audiences across MENA.
●Premium viewing for high-demand matches, built to deliver a seamless experience during the tournament’s biggest moments.
●Licensed, secure streaming, offering quality, consistency and peace of mind throughout the entire AFCON cycle.
In response to how fans increasingly follow international tournaments, TOD has also introduced flexible viewing options during the group stages, allowing supporters to follow their national teams more closely. Through the Country Group Stage Pass, fans can choose to follow teams such as Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, or Tunisia throughout the group phase. Each pass enables viewers to watch all three group-stage matches of their selected team and comes bundled with the TOD entertainment pack, offering access to a strong slate of Arabic, Turkish, and Western content.
Following the group stages, TOD will continue to offer flexible packages for fans whose teams progress to the Round of 16, ensuring viewers can stay connected to the tournament as it unfolds.The experience is further enhanced by TOD 360, an exclusive interactive feature that brings fans closer to the action with real-time match data, live statistics and an intuitive timeline.
AFCON 2025 promises standout fixtures featuring some of Africa’s most celebrated teams and players. Fans can catch their favourite national teams in action, with must-watch group-stage clashes such as Morocco vs. Zambia, Nigeria vs. Tunisia, Algeria vs. Sudan, and even the record seven-time champions in the Egypt vs. South Africa match.
John-Paul McKerlie, VP of Marketing and Sales at TOD MENA, comments on the AFCON roll-out: “AFCON is a tournament where fans live emotionally, often through their national teams. Our approach with TOD is to reflect that reality, offering viewers flexible ways to follow the teams they care about most, while still providing a complete, high-quality tournament experience. Whether fans want to track every match or focus closely on their own national journey, we’re ensuring AFCON is accessible, seamless, and an enjoyable experience as it should be.”
With knockout qualification on the line and continental pride at stake, TOD viewers won’t miss a moment as the tournament unfolds. For more information on how to watch the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 on TOD, visit
Taking place from December 21, 2025 to January 18, 2026, AFCON 2025 will feature 24 national teams competing across six host cities in Morocco. With full tournament access available in one destination, TOD will deliver a complete AFCON experience for football fans across the MENA region.
TOD has designed a premium, end-to-end tournament experience, combining comprehensive coverage, regional relevance and a platform built for peak live moments. Fans can look forward to:
●Full tournament access in one destination, with every AFCON match available live and on demand.
●Multilingual, regionally relevant coverage, with Arabic, English and French commentary and studio programming tailored to diverse audiences across MENA.
●Premium viewing for high-demand matches, built to deliver a seamless experience during the tournament’s biggest moments.
●Licensed, secure streaming, offering quality, consistency and peace of mind throughout the entire AFCON cycle.
In response to how fans increasingly follow international tournaments, TOD has also introduced flexible viewing options during the group stages, allowing supporters to follow their national teams more closely. Through the Country Group Stage Pass, fans can choose to follow teams such as Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, or Tunisia throughout the group phase. Each pass enables viewers to watch all three group-stage matches of their selected team and comes bundled with the TOD entertainment pack, offering access to a strong slate of Arabic, Turkish, and Western content.
Following the group stages, TOD will continue to offer flexible packages for fans whose teams progress to the Round of 16, ensuring viewers can stay connected to the tournament as it unfolds.The experience is further enhanced by TOD 360, an exclusive interactive feature that brings fans closer to the action with real-time match data, live statistics and an intuitive timeline.
AFCON 2025 promises standout fixtures featuring some of Africa’s most celebrated teams and players. Fans can catch their favourite national teams in action, with must-watch group-stage clashes such as Morocco vs. Zambia, Nigeria vs. Tunisia, Algeria vs. Sudan, and even the record seven-time champions in the Egypt vs. South Africa match.
John-Paul McKerlie, VP of Marketing and Sales at TOD MENA, comments on the AFCON roll-out: “AFCON is a tournament where fans live emotionally, often through their national teams. Our approach with TOD is to reflect that reality, offering viewers flexible ways to follow the teams they care about most, while still providing a complete, high-quality tournament experience. Whether fans want to track every match or focus closely on their own national journey, we’re ensuring AFCON is accessible, seamless, and an enjoyable experience as it should be.”
With knockout qualification on the line and continental pride at stake, TOD viewers won’t miss a moment as the tournament unfolds. For more information on how to watch the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 on TOD, visit
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment