“Share The Light” Installation Unveiled At Kyiv's Central Railway Station

As the event organizers explained, the art installation is dedicated to Ukrainians who, because of the war, are suffering from power outages and are forced to cope with darkness in various ways.

The project's author, artist and lighting designer Mykola Kabluka, noted that through this work he seeks to unite citizens through a symbolic action – sharing resilience, bright memories, and hope by means of light beams projected onto the façade of the country's main railway station.

The“Share the Light” art installation will operate at the station using a generator until Christmas. Via a QR code, each visitor will be able to control the installation – choosing the color of their inner light and leaving a text message displayed on the station's façade, the organizers said.

The project is being implemented by the Expolight Arts contemporary light art laboratory with the support of the national freight and passenger rail carrier Ukrzaliznytsia.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the interactive exhibition Ukraine WOW, which began operating at Kyiv's Central Railway Station in late September, opened its winter season on December 4.

Photo: Yuliia Ovsiannikova / Ukrinform