Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For December 22

2025-12-22 01:06:11
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 22, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to December 21.

The official rate for $1 is 726,225 rials, while one euro is valued at 851,422 rials. On December 21 the euro was priced at 826,179 rials.

Currency

Rial on December 22

Rial on December 21

1 US dollar

USD

726,225

705,365

1 British pound

GBP

968,153

943,748

1 Swiss franc

CHF

909,906

886,619

1 Swedish króna

SEK

78,347

76,100

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

71,473

69,580

1 Danish krone

DKK

113,826

110,554

1 Indian rupee

INR

8,103

7,874

1 UAE Dirham

AED

197,747

192,067

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

2,362,913

2,296,457

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

259,152

251,687

100 Japanese yen

JPY

460,456

447,122

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

93,329

90,646

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,887,665

1,832,109

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

525,966

511,287

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

419,742

406,058

1 South African rand

ZAR

43,333

42,051

1 Turkish lira

TRY

16,960

16,494

1 Russian ruble

RUB

9,013

8,743

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

199,512

193,782

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

55,423

53,823

1 Syrian pound

SYP

66

64

1 Australian dollar

AUD

480,252

466,636

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

193,660

188,097

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,931,449

1,875,971

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

561,569

545,565

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

593,961

576,897

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

23,489

22,840

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

346

336

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

506,188

491,912

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

133,955

130,124

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

103,135

100,180

100 Thai baht

THB

2,309,097

2,243,826

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

178,082

172,989

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

492,143

477,771

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,024,295

994,873

1 euro

EUR

851,422

826,179

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

140,328

136,302

1 Georgian lari

GEL

269,501

261,836

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

43,482

42,206

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

10,959

10,642

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

246,573

240,265

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

426,957

414,920

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,239,272

1,202,180

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

78,608

76,753

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

207,494

201,635

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,566

2,502

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,317,981 rials and $1 costs 1,124,179 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 925,231 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 789,181 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.28-1.31 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.50-1.53 million rials.

Trend News Agency

