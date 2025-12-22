INFINITI HR Wraps Up Sixth Annual Back-To-School Drive, Sets Bar For Community Impact

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In today's business climate, where companies are branching out in different directions and trying to tackle bigger societal challenges, INFINITI HR just wrapped up its sixth annual Back-to-School Drive. We've seen plenty of corporate initiatives come and go, but this one really stands out. For the past six years, the leading PEO has rolled this out as part of its broader corporate social responsibility initiative to actively contribute to community outreach efforts. INFINITI HR supplies essential school materials like backpacks, notebooks, calculators, and other classroom essentials to students in underserved communities. And employees, clients, and partners gather at the company headquarters in Columbia, Maryland to organize, pack, and distribute donations.

Most leaders we talk to are drowning in operational headaches while trying to keep their teams happy and productive. But there's another challenge we're seeing more frequently - the pressure to connect company activities with community values. It's not just nice-to-have anymore. A recent Gallup poll painted a pretty concerning picture: U.S. employee engagement has hit its lowest point in a decade. Would you believe that only 31% of employees feel engaged at work and 17% are actively disengaged? Those numbers tell us something important - companies probably need to rethink their approaches. It's not enough to focus solely on profits; we need environments where employees can participate in activities that really matter.

And so, the Back-to-School Drive that INFINITI HR runs is exactly the kind of program that can fight this downward engagement trend. They're not just handing out school supplies to kids from pre-K through fifth grade - though that's certainly valuable. They're building something deeper: a culture where volunteering and community service become part of INFINITI HR's DNA. Their employees get involved in collecting, sorting, and distributing these supplies over the course of a few weeks each August. The result? Local children get what they need, and - employee morale gets a significant boost.

What makes INFINITI HR different in the crowded field of community programs is their consistent approach to engaging both internal and external stakeholders. Many treat community work as a sideline activity - something separate from their core business. INFINITI HR does things differently. They've woven community-centered programs directly into their corporate identity and this creates a natural connection between business results and social impact. For those who haven't seen INFINITI HR's approach before, you can learn more about their community work through their fifth annual drive, which demonstrated similar dedication and achieved record donations – more than 3,000 supplies collected and shared across Burtonsville Elementary School in Burtonsville, Maryland and Bond Mill Elementary School in Laurel, Maryland. INFINITI HR also partners with the local organization, Neighbor Network (Neighbors Helping Neighbors), to supply fully stocked backpacks for low-income families.

As companies struggle with keeping employees engaged, strategies that include community service might be just what's needed to revitalize workplace dynamics and improve satisfaction.

INFINITI HR's Back-to-School Drive represents something bigger than just a single company initiative. It shows how forward-thinking businesses can make meaningful contributions to their communities while simultaneously improving their internal culture. For business leaders who feel overwhelmed by HR responsibilities, the message comes through clearly: outsourcing certain HR functions to providers like INFINITI HR can offer multiple benefits, including giving your workforce opportunities to participate in meaningful community engagement.

For more information about INFINITI HR's community initiatives, or to inquire about volunteering or donating in the future, please contact Christine Knisley at INFINITI HR.

