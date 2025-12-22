Relatively Cold Weather To Continue Through Thursday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 22 (Petra) -- Weather conditions on Monday will be relatively cold in most regions of the Kingdom, while remaining mild in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, according to the Meteorological Department.High-altitude clouds are expected, with moderate southeasterly winds.The department said a slight drop in temperatures is forecast for Tuesday, with relatively cold conditions expected to persist through Thursday in most areas. Meanwhile, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to experience mild weather.Some low-altitude clouds may appear, and winds will be moderate northwesterly.Temperatures on Monday are expected to range between 17 and 7 C in eastern Amman, and between 15 and 5 C in western Amman. In the northern highlands, temperatures will range from 12 to 5 C, while the Sharah highlands will record between 15 and 4 C.In the Badia regions, temperatures are forecast to range from 18 to 5 C, and in the plains from 17 to 6 C. The northern Jordan Valley will see temperatures between 23 and 11 C, while the southern Jordan Valley will range from 23 and 14 C. Temperatures at the Dead Sea are expected to reach 22 during the day and drop to 13 C at night, while Aqaba will record highs of 23 and lows of 12 C.