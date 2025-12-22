Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump, Starmer Discuss Ukraine, Gaza On Phone

2025-12-22 12:05:15
Akbar Novruz

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke on the phone with United States President Donald Trump, Downing Street said on Sunday, Azernews reports.

They discussed the war in Ukraine, with Starmer updating Trump on the work of the coalition of the willing "to support any peace deal and ensure a just and lasting end to the hostilities."

Starmer and Trump also spoke about the crisis in the Gaza Strip and the appointment of Christian Turner as the new British ambassador to the US.

"The leaders wished each other a Merry Christmas and looked forward to speaking again soon," the statement said.

