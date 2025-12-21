Bilaraby Advances Regional Role At Al Sharq Youth Conference

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Foundation's (QF) BilAraby initiative participated in the 'Al Sharq Youth 9th International Conference 2025', marking a further step in expanding its regional engagement and reinforcing its role as a platform for Arabic language knowledge, creativity, and innovation.

BilAraby's participation builds on its ongoing partnership with the Al Sharq Forum and reflects its role as a cultural and intellectual bridge connecting people and ideas within an authentic cultural framework.

The conference recently took place in Istanbul under the theme 'Tashkil Al Sharq: From Vision to Action'. BilAraby's participation represented its second regional milestone, following its involvement in the Misk Global Forum in Saudi Arabia last month.

Dr Said Ismail, professor of genomics at Hamad Bin Khalifa University ( HBKU) and BilAraby spokesperson, said:“Our presence at the conference sought to expand the impact of BilAraby and to introduce the initiative to creative Arab youth, whose engagement was strongly evident throughout the event.

“The sessions we delivered served as an invitation for young people to contemplate locally driven solutions to the challenges confronting our societies, positioning our presence as a further step toward empowering youth through their language and creative capacities.”

BilAraby's involvement in the conference was structured around two main sessions designed to enrich intellectual dialogue. The first session, titled 'The Future of the East in Its Roots', was moderated by Hisham Nourin, executive director, Strategic Initiatives and Programmes at QF, and featured Dr Ismail and Mohamad Ali Bahri, Arabic language coordinator at HBKU.

The second session brought together the BilAraby team, speakers, and strategic partners in a roundtable under the theme 'The East Between Globalisation and Cultural Particularity', which centred on a pivotal question: can the East redefine itself while preserving its identity? The session witnessed active participation and drew a large audience of youth from across the Arab world.

Qatar Foundation BilAraby Al Sharq Youth 9th International Conference 2025