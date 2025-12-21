QRCS Enhances Livelihoods For Poor Afghan Families

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS), as part of its humanitarian and development efforts, launched a project aimed at enhancing livelihoods for poor families affected by conflicts and disasters in Afghanistan.

This initiative is implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs and in co-ordination with local authorities in the targeted areas, with a total cost of QR1,046,884.

The project aims to strengthen the resilience and adaptive capacity of Afghan communities most affected by conflicts and natural disasters in the targeted provinces. It seeks to support 517 families through various project activities, helping them build skills and generate income to meet their basic needs and improve their living standards.

The project includes training 260 women from vulnerable households in sewing and embroidery. The six-month training programme will be conducted across three training centres in Kabul, equipped with the necessary tools and blade-->

Afghan communities benefit from QRCS' humanitarian and development projects.

Additionally, a vocational training programme will benefit 90 young trainees in solar energy and electrical work for six months in Nangarhar and Balkh provinces. Plans are under way to expand these activities in the next phase to include more trainees and diversify training fields.

As part of the same project and in line with efforts to promote economic empowerment for poor and affected families, QRCS provided direct support for small business financing to 90 families, along with assistance to 77 other families in livestock breeding through the provision of cows. These measures aim to improve income sources and enhance the living stability of vulnerable groups.

