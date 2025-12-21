Panamanian Chef Isaac Villaverde Is Present At The World Central Kitchen In Jamaica -
Villaverde was selected as a volunteer by WCK, a non-profit organization founded in 2010 by Spanish chef José Andrés, known for providing hot, nutritious meals to communities affected by climate emergencies and humanitarian crises around the world. To date, the organization has served more than 550 million meals globally. The Panamanian chef's involvement came after Hurricane Melissa struck Jamaica in October with strong winds, torrential rains, and flooding, considered one of the most severe natural disasters recorded on the island. In response to the emergency, WCK activated a kitchen in Montego Bay, from where approximately 47,000 meals were prepared and distributed daily.
The chef emphasized that one of the main objectives of the mission was to ensure that people received food in accordance with their culture. “We make sure the meals are traditional dishes, prepared with local ingredients, and that they are ready on time. After cooking, the key part is the distribution route. The work ends when people receive the hot food in their hands. Participating as the only Panamanian in this operation opens a new chapter for Panama in humanitarian aid, starting with the cooks' response,” he explained, while emphasizing the value of representing Panama in a humanitarian aid initiative from the kitchen. World Central Kitchen also works in partnership with local restaurants and community leaders to respond quickly and efficiently to disasters. In Jamaica, the organization has served more than five million meals to date.
