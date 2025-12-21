Panamanian Chef Isaac Villaverde Is Present At The World Central Kitchen In Jamaica

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Panamanian chef Isaac Villaverde, founder of the Afro-Panamanian gastronomy restaurant La Tapa del Coco, participated for the first time in a humanitarian operation of the organization World Central Kitchen (WCK) in Jamaica, becoming the first Panamanian to join a mission of this magnitude in that country. “I am a member of WCK's Chef Corps, a global network of more than 500 culinary leaders ready to cook in an emergency. Accepting this mission was a significant milestone in my professional and personal life. My connection to Jamaica is very deep; I have been involved with its culture since I was very young, and it has made me very happy to contribute to its recovery,” said Villaverde.

Villaverde was selected as a volunteer by WCK, a non-profit organization founded in 2010 by Spanish chef José Andrés, known for providing hot, nutritious meals to communities affected by climate emergencies and humanitarian crises around the world. To date, the organization has served more than 550 million meals globally. The Panamanian chef's involvement came after Hurricane Melissa struck Jamaica in October with strong winds, torrential rains, and flooding, considered one of the most severe natural disasters recorded on the island. In response to the emergency, WCK activated a kitchen in Montego Bay, from where approximately 47,000 meals were prepared and distributed daily.

The chef emphasized that one of the main objectives of the mission was to ensure that people received food in accordance with their culture. “We make sure the meals are traditional dishes, prepared with local ingredients, and that they are ready on time. After cooking, the key part is the distribution route. The work ends when people receive the hot food in their hands. Participating as the only Panamanian in this operation opens a new chapter for Panama in humanitarian aid, starting with the cooks' response,” he explained, while emphasizing the value of representing Panama in a humanitarian aid initiative from the kitchen. World Central Kitchen also works in partnership with local restaurants and community leaders to respond quickly and efficiently to disasters. In Jamaica, the organization has served more than five million meals to date.