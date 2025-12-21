Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ongoing Hostilities Between Cambodia And Thailand

2025-12-21 11:00:57
The United States continues to call on Cambodia and Thailand to end hostilities, withdraw heavy weapons, cease emplacement of landmines, and fully implement the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords, which include mechanisms to accelerate humanitarian demining and address border issues. We welcome ASEAN leaders coming together this week to support Cambodia and Thailand fully honoring their commitments to end this conflict.

