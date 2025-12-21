Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji, & Karan Johar Grace Vaibhavi Merchant's 50Th Birthday Bash

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) One of Bollywood's top choreographers, Vaibhavi Merchant's 50th birthday was a star-studded affair. Her birthday party, hosted in Mumbai, was attended by who's who from the industry.

Vaibhavi took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her grand birthday celebration.

She further thanked her friends and family for becoming a part of her special day with a beautiful note.

“To my Friends...thank you all for being there. I began my journey at 5, learning how to dance, At 17, how to work in films & now at 50...how to still be relevant & do the best I can. Each & everyone I invited were all too special to me as they have all been an integral part of my journey (sic),"Vaibhavi wrote.

She added, "I took this moment to pause, express gratitude & honour each & everyone of you who celebrated my special day with me & my Family. Thank you...Thank you all for being by my side. Will cherish this forever. Love Vaibhavi.”

Going by the gamut of photos dropped by Vaibhavi on social media, the guest list for the birthday celebration included names such as Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh, along with others.

While one of the photos had the birthday girl hugging Rani Mukerji, who was dressed in a black and red floral printed dress, another had her engrossed in a conversation with Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, and Karan Johar. Ranveer was also seen adding charm to the evening with his energetic presence, whereas Shilpa Shetty faced the camera for a lovely pic with Vaibhavi.

Refreshing your memory, Vaibhavi recently worked with Ranveer for the 2023 release "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani", which was directed by Karan Johar.

One of the songs choreographed by her, "Dhindora Baje Re" featuring Ranveer and Alia Bhatt, bagged her a National Film Award for 'Best Choreography'.