Dhaka Violence: Hasina Says Lawlessness Multiplied Under Yunus Govt

As an uneasy calm prevails over Dhaka after days of violent protests last week, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina slammed the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in the wake of this violence following the killing of Inqilab Moncho convenor, Sharif Osman Hadi, and stated that violence destabilises relations with neighbouring countries.

In an email interview with ANI, Sheikh Hasina alleged that "lawlessness" that uprooted her regime has multiplied under Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus. The former PM also flagged the persecution of minorities in the country, saying that India "sees the chaos." "This tragic killing reflects the lawlessness that uprooted my government and has multiplied under Yunus. Violence has become the norm while the interim government either denies it or is powerless to stop it. Such incidents destabilise Bangladesh internally but also our relationships with neighbours who are watching with justified alarm. India sees the chaos, the persecution of minorities, and the erosion of everything we built together. When you cannot maintain basic order within your borders, your credibility on the international stage collapses. This is the reality of Yunus's Bangladesh," Sheikh Hasina said.

Activist's Killing Sparks Unrest

Osman Hadi, a young activist and a prominent figure associated with last year's July uprising, was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area. He suffered a bullet injury to the head and was later airlifted to Singapore for better treatment. Despite medical efforts, he died on December 18. Following Hadi's death, protests and unrest broke out in the capital of Dhaka, with the activists gathering at Dhaka's Shahbagh intersection to call for justice for the slain leader.

Hasina Flags Rise of Radical Forces

In her interview with ANI, Sheikh Hasina red-flagged radical Islamist forces in Bangladesh, claiming that Yunus released convicted terrorists from prison. She also hinted at lifting the ban against Jamaat-e-Islaami and slammed the interim government.

Sheikh Hasina said, "I share this concern, as do the millions of Bangladeshis who prefer the safe, secular state we once were. Yunus has placed extremists in cabinet positions, released convicted terrorists from prison, and allowed groups linked to international terrorist organisations to take roles in public life. He is not a politician and has no experience governing a complex nation. My fear is that radicals are using him to project an acceptable face to the international community while they systematically radicalise our institutions from within."

"This should alarm not only India, but every nation invested in South Asian stability. The secular character of Bangladeshi politics was one of our greatest strengths, and we cannot allow it to be sacrificed at the whim of a few idiotic extremists. Once democracy is restored and responsible governance returns, such reckless talk will end," she told ANI.

Concerns Over Strained India-Bangladesh Ties

Sheikh Hasina also expressed concern over a diplomatic strain in India-Bangladesh relations, amid anti-India protests and the killing of 27-year-old Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das. The former Bangladesh PM held Yunus responsible, alleging that the interim government issued hostile statements against New Delhi and failed to protect religious minorities.

"The strain you are witnessing is entirely of Yunus's making. His government issues hostile statements against India, fails to protect religious minorities, and allows extremists to dictate foreign policy, then expresses surprise when tensions rise. India has been Bangladesh's most steadfast friend and partner for decades. The ties between our nations are deep and fundamental; they will outlast any temporary government. I am confident that once legitimate governance is restored, Bangladesh will return to the sensible partnership we cultivated over fifteen years," Hasina told ANI.

Her statement comes after Das was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy, and his body was subsequently set on fire on December 18. The incident sparked widespread outrage and condemnation, followed by the arrest of 10 accused in the case.

India's Security Concerns 'Justified', Says Hasina

As the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Chittagong announced the immediate suspension of all visa operations, following a security incident amid unrest, Hasina called India's concerns justified.

"This hostility is being manufactured by extremists who have been emboldened by the Yunus regime. These are the same actors who marched on the Indian embassy and attacked our media offices, who attack minorities with impunity, and who forced my family and me to flee for our lives. Yunus has placed such figures in positions of power and released convicted terrorists from prison. India's concerns about the safety of its personnel are justified, I am sorry to say. A responsible government would protect diplomatic missions and prosecute those who threaten them. Instead, Yunus grants immunity to hooligans and calls them warriors," she said.

Bangladesh has been under a state of unrest amid protests and vandalism in the country, with buildings of media houses being torched. This comes ahead of the elections in the country set to be held next year. (ANI)

