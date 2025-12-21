Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Cold Wave Continues In City North Karnataka Records Minimum Temperature

Bengaluru faces a persistent cold wave with minimum temperatures hitting 14.7°C. North Karnataka records the lowest temperatures, with Bidar at 7.4°C and Hassan at 7.5°C. Authorities issue orange and yellow alerts across multiple districts.

Bengaluru is experiencing unusually cold conditions, with minimum temperatures dipping significantly across the city and surrounding areas.

The Bengaluru City recorded a minimum of 14.7°C, Bengaluru HAL Airport reported 13.9°C, while Bengaluru KIAL Airport saw temperatures fall to 13.2°C.

The Karnataka State Meteorological Department has warned residents to stay warm as the bitter cold is expected to persist in the coming days.

Despite the cold, many parts of the state enjoyed sunny skies, with Bengaluru experiencing a clear day and temperatures reaching 19°C. Humidity levels remained moderate at 63%, accompanied by winds blowing at 13.3 km/h.

Air quality was reported to be unhealthy, with an AQI ranging between 80 and 250, affecting vulnerable populations across the city.

In North Karnataka, Bidar recorded the lowest temperature at 7.4°C, while Hassan in South Karnataka reported a minimum of 7.5°C.

Parts of the Karavali region also experienced unusually low temperatures, with Honnavar recording 16.0°C and Karwar at 17.0°C.

Such cold conditions in coastal areas are rare and typically occur only on a few occasions.

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for seven districts, including Kalaburagi and Raichur, while a yellow alert has been declared for 15 districts, including Mandya and Mysuru.

Residents are advised to take precautions, avoid prolonged exposure to cold, and stay updated on weather forecasts as the chilly spell continues to disrupt daily life across Karnataka.