Thai PM Says Military Controls Nearly All Target Areas

MENAFN - IANS) Bangkok, Dec 22 (IANS) Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that Thai forces have taken control of nearly all target areas and are now compelling Cambodian forces to withdraw, with the areas being closely monitored to prevent any renewed clashes.

Anutin said in an interview with Thai media in Surin province that he has instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify Thailand's position at the ASEAN foreign ministers' special meeting on Monday, stressing that Thailand is neither in breach of any agreements nor the aggressor, and that all actions taken are intended to safeguard national sovereignty and security, Xinhua news agency reported.

He added that Thailand has consistently adhered to the principles of international law and strives to contain the situation without further escalating the conflict.

The latest round of Thailand-Cambodia conflict has resulted in the deaths of 34 Thai civilians, Thai Ministry of Defence spokesperson Surasant Kongsiri told a press conference on Sunday, adding that with the intensity of border clashes gradually declining, residents in some areas have begun returning home, and the number of shelters has decreased.

According to Thai media reports, Cambodian forces were still shelling border areas in Thailand's Sa Kaeo province on Sunday afternoon, prompting authorities in Aranyaprathet district to issue an urgent notice for residents to relocate to safer areas.

A Royal Thai Navy spokesperson said on Sunday that a marine soldier was injured earlier that day after stepping on a landmine while on a mission in the Ban Nong Ri area in Trat province.

The spokesperson emphasized that this incident indicates that the Cambodian side continues to use landmines in the area, which constitutes a serious violation of international law.