Water Ministry, U.S.-Funded Initiative Host Workshop On Water Audit In Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 21 (Petra) – The Ministry of Water and Irrigation, in cooperation with the Water Conservation Initiative funded by the U.S. Embassy, organized on Sunday a technical session to discuss the proposed national framework for enhancing water efficiency practices among major water consumers, aiming to institutionalize water auditing in Jordan.According to a ministry statement, Secretary-General Jihad Mahamid affirmed the ministry's commitment to promoting water efficiency practices and demand management in high-consumption sectors, in line with the National Water Strategy (2023–2040), the National Water Conservation Strategy (2024–2026), and the Economic Modernization Vision. He highlighted that water auditing is a pivotal tool for improving operational efficiency and reducing water loss.Mahamid noted that the session included a comprehensive presentation of the proposed framework to institutionalize water auditing through the formal accreditation of water audit practitioners and trainers, covering the approved methodology, needs assessment objectives, and analytical approaches. He emphasized the importance of a regulatory framework that incentivizes demand for professional water auditing services.The workshop aims to strengthen national capacities, clarify roles among relevant stakeholders, and support the development of a specialized water auditing services market. This approach will enable public institutions to systematically reduce water loss and operational costs while creating green job opportunities and fostering a culture of responsible water use.