Bitcoin Rejected At $100K: Fundstrat Eyes $60K Bottom As Etfs Turn Net Sellers

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin Rejected at $100K defines current market direction as institutional demand weakens and selling pressure grows. Fundstrat's latest outlook frames a deeper correction by early 2026 amid fading momentum signals. ETF outflows and onchain trends reinforce expectations for a prolonged downside phase.

Bitcoin Rejected at $100K continues shaping technical structure after repeated failures near the psychological resistance. Weekly charts show price trading below key moving averages, while momentum indicators signal sustained weakness. Analysts project support near $81,000, with lower levels exposed if selling accelerates.

Bitcoin Rejected at $100K also reflects a clear shift in institutional behavior during late 2025.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs became net sellers, shedding roughly 24,000 BTC across recent quarters.

This reversal mirrors previous cycle peaks, where demand erosion preceded extended drawdowns.

Bitcoin Rejected at $100K aligns with Fundstrat's base case for a $60,000 to $65,000 bottom. The firm highlights cycle indicators pointing toward bear market troughs during the first half of 2026. This framework prioritizes capital preservation until price confirms renewed strength.

Ethereum follows Bitcoin Rejected at $100K dynamics, since broader market liquidity continues tightening. Fundstrat expects Ethereum to retrace toward the $1,800 to $2,000 zone during the correction. Such levels correspond with prior accumulation ranges formed before the last expansion phase.

Ethereum network activity also slowed as speculative demand eased across decentralized applications. Lower transaction growth reduces short term fee generation and weakens sentiment across major protocols. Price action remains vulnerable to macro driven risk reduction.

Ethereum historically tracks Bitcoin Rejected at $100K periods with delayed stabilization.

During prior cycles, Ethereum found durable support only after Bitcoin established clear bases. Analysts frame the projected range as structural rather than temporary volatility.

Solana reflects Bitcoin Rejected at $100K pressures, amplified by higher beta characteristics. Fundstrat projects Solana revisiting $50 to $75, matching consolidation zones from 2023. This scenario assumes sustained risk aversion across alternative layer one assets.

Solana ecosystem growth slowed as speculative capital rotated away from emerging networks. Lower volume across decentralized exchanges reduced fee capture and short term narrative strength. Price sensitivity to broader market drawdowns increased.

Solana historically underperforms during Bitcoin Rejected at $100K distribution phases. Previous cycles showed strong recoveries once macro conditions stabilized. Analysts frame the projected decline as cyclical rather than structural weakness.

