Maharashtra Local Polls: Ajit Pawar Lauds Mahayuti's Sweeping Victory

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday hailed the Mahayuti alliance's sweeping performance in the Maharashtra local body elections, thanking the voters of Maharashtra for placing their trust in the alliance.

'Outcome of Our Work': Ajit Pawar

Addressing a press conference, NCP chief Ajit Pawar said, "As everyone knows, under the Mahayuti alliance, we have been working for more than a year under the leadership of the state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Today's results are the outcome of this work. In many places, we even had to contest against our own allies, but we carried out the campaign with good coordination."

"If you look at the results, the people have given us a very positive response. For this, I express my gratitude and thanks to the voters of Maharashtra," he added.

Pawar mentioned that the government has increased its responsibilities to fulfil its promises following the sweeping win in the local body polls. "After the results, our responsibility has increased further. People have voted keeping in mind the promises we made during our speeches, and it is now our duty to fulfil them," he said.

Party-wise Performance

He also hailed his party's performance in the election. "The Nationalist Congress Party has also received a good share of seats, with many municipal presidents being elected. At the same time, the BJP and Shiv Sena have also delivered a strong performance," he said.

Ajit Pawar further congratulated all 288 municipal presidents and encouraged them to work sincerely. "I congratulate all the 288 municipal presidents who have been elected, irrespective of which party they belong to. I hope they will understand their responsibilities and work sincerely. As a government, we will also extend our support to them," he said.

Election Results at a Glance

Vote counting for 286 Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats began today. The elections were conducted in two phases, with some councils holding polls on December 2 and others on December 20.

Around 129 municipal council chairpersons have been elected from the BJP. Together, all three alliance parties (Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP (Ajit Pawar) account for 75% of the city council chairpersons. In terms of corporators, over 3300 candidates of the BJP have been elected, according to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

CM Fadnavis Congratulates Partners

CM Fadnavis also congratulated his alliance partners, including Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and the BJP leaders for their hard work in delivering this performance. "I congratulate our allies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, whose parties have also performed very well. Our performance has matched that of the Assembly elections. I also congratulate Ravindra Chavan, under whose leadership these elections were successfully conducted. Former president Bawankule, cabinet colleagues, and party workers -- all have worked extremely hard," Fadnavis said. (ANI)

