Dan Da Dan Season 3 Confirmed For 2027 Release At Jump Festa 2026

Dan Da Dan Season 3 Announced for 2027

Anime 'Dan Da Dan' is set to return for the third season in 2027, the Science Saru studio revealed during the Jump Festa 2026 on December 21. The studio unveiled a new key visual for the supernatural comedy series, Variety reported.

The anime's debut season aired from October to December 2024, and its second season from July to September 2025. The series adapts Yukinobu Tatsu's manga, which has sold over 12 million copies and continues serialisation every Tuesday on Shueisha's manga magazine app Shonen Jump+, reported Variety.

Series Plot and Characters

'Dan Da Dan' centres on Momo (voiced by Shion Wakayama), a high school girl from a family of spiritual mediums, and her classmate Okarun (voiced by Natsuki Hanae), an occult enthusiast. After Momo saves Okarun from bullies, an argument erupts between the ghost-believing Momo and the alien-believing Okarun. To settle their debate, Momo visits an abandoned hospital UFO hotspot while Okarun explores a haunted tunnel, where both encounter unexpected creatures. Momo awakens hidden spiritual powers while Okarun gains curse abilities, launching them into paranormal battles and a potential romance.

Behind the Production

Mainichi Broadcasting System (MBS) co-produces the series. The Osaka-based broadcaster has been involved in anime production for over 50 years, including franchises such as 'Attack on Titan,' 'Full Metal Alchemist,' 'Jujutsu Kaisen' and the influential film 'Akira.'

Acclaimed Works by Studio Science Saru

Science Saru has produced television, film and streaming projects including 'Lu Over the Wall,' 'Devilman Crybaby,' 'Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!,' 'Inu-Oh' and 'The Colors Within.' The studio's upcoming releases include TV anime series 'The Ghost in the Shell' and 'Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia,' both planned for broadcast in 2026, reported Variety. (ANI)

