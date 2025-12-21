Delhi's Weather Forecast: Here's What To Expect Over The Next Few Days Amid Dense Fog And 'Very Poor' AQI

The India Meteorological Department has forecast chilly mornings in the coming days, with dense fog likely to make a frequent appearance during night and early morning hours.

- Sunday, 21 December: The city recorded a partly cloudy sky through the day, according to the weather department forecast. A layer of mist and shallow fog developed after sunset and are expected to persist throughout the night.

- Monday, 22 December: The first day of the week will witness a partly cloudy sky. Residents can expect moderate to dense fog blanketing Delhi during morning hours.

- Tuesday, 23 December: Conditions will begin to clear by Tuesday. A mainly clear sky will emerge, though morning hours will see shallow to moderate fog. IMD has also said that surface wind of 10-15 KMPH will blow during the day.

- Wednesday, 24 December: The pattern of mainly clear skies continues into mid week. Residents can expect shallow to moderate fog during the morning hours. The estimated surface wind speed is 10-15 KMPH, which will blow during the day.

- Thursday, 25 December: Christmas Day will be characterised by a mainly clear sky. Though, the pattern of witnessing moderate fog during the early hours of the day will persist.