Delhi's Weather Forecast: Here's What To Expect Over The Next Few Days Amid Dense Fog And 'Very Poor' AQI
|Date
|Sky condition
|Fog status
|Wind Speed
|21 December
|Partly cloudy
|Mist/shallow fog (Evening and night)
|-
|22 December
|Partly cloudy
|Moderate to dense (Morning)
|-
|23 December
|Mainly clear
|Shallow to Moderate (Morning)
|10-15 KMPH during the day
|24 December
|Mainly clear
|Shallow to Moderate (Morning)
|10-15 KMPH during the day
|25 December
|Mainly clear
|Moderate (Morning)
|-
Source: IMDDelhi's air quality
Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality continues to worsen as the temperature falls. The city recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 387 at 8:05 AM today, which falls in 'very poor' range.
As per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, 19 out of 40 monitoring stations across the city recorded AQI above 400, falling in 'severe' category. Except for Mathura Road, all other stations recorded AQI in 'poor' range.
In response to deteriorating air quality in the national capital, authorities have invoked all measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage IV across the Delhi-NCR region.
