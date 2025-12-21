Final Results Of Maharashtra Local Body Polls: Check How Many Seats BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress, And Other Parties Won

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Mahayuti alliance comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP swept local body elections in Maharashtra on Sunday, winning 207 of the 288 vacant posts and restricting the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi to a mere 44.

The polls to 246 municipal councils and 42 town panchayats were held in two phases on 2 and 20 December, and the final figures were released by the State Election Commission (SEC) on Sunday night after trends in evening showed a clear victory for the Mahayuti.

A total of 288 posts of presidents of municipal councils were up for grabs.

In the Mahayuti, the BJP won 117 posts, the Shiv Sena won 53, and the NCP won 37.

The Opposition had a poor showing, with the Congress bagging 28, the Shiv Sena (UBT) nine, and the NCP (SP) seven.

Other parties registered with the SEC won four seats, while 28 seats were won by registered but unrecognized political parties. The remaining five, meanwhile, were won by independents.

As trends showed a clear win for the Mahayuti, celebrations broke out in the Mahayuti camp.

Commenting on the victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Maharashtra and the alliance's workers on the ground.

"Maharashtra stands firmly with development! Grateful to the people of Maharashtra for blessing the BJP and Mahayuti in the Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat elections. This reflects trust in our vision of people-centric development. We remain committed to working with renewed energy to fulfil the aspirations of every citizen across the state," he said.

"I laud the BJP and Mahayuti Karyakartas for their hardwork at the grassroots," Modi added.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also penned a lengthy thank you note to the people and the alliance's leaders and workers, calling the victory a trailer for things to follow.

"The people of Maharashtra have once again reaffirmed their unwavering faith in the visionary leadership of Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji, along with the guidance of BJP National President and Hon Union Minister J. P. Nadda ji and BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin ji, paving the way for the BJP's historic victory," Fadnavis said.

"This victory is just a trailer of what we will see in the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections," Fadnavis said.

Former CM Eknath Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar also hailed the victory, as did Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Reactions in the MVA camp, meanwhile, were muted, with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claiming that money power won the elections for the Mahayuti.

“These days, elections are not held as elections, they are auctioned. Elections shouldn't even be held. The way money has been brought in elections, votes have been bought, and power has been misused," he told ANI.

"This is the first time I saw the CM and Dy CMs campaigning for the local body elections... The municipality whose budget is ₹30 crores, around ₹150 crores were spent in campaigning,” Raut added.