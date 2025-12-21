Joanna Nicholas

Lecturer in Dance and Performance Science, Edith Cowan University

Joanna is a Lecturer in Dance and Performance Science at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA), Edith Cowan University. Joanna's background is in dance and exercise science, she is an Accredited Exercise Scientist and Strength & Conditioning Coach, and has over 15 years experience as an educator. At WAAPA, Joanna teaches units related to dance science and wellbeing including anatomy, strength & conditioning, and performance psychology.

In 2019, Joanna completed the world's first PhD on the science of pole dancing and established foundation knowledge in the areas of physiology, psychology, and injury prevention. Her research is published in peer-reviewed journals and is used by physiotherapists and other health practitioners, researchers, and the pole dancing community. Joanna's current research focuses on dance and circus science, her research interests include investigating dancer and circus artist physical and psychological health and promoting wellbeing and career longevity through the development of tools and resources for artists, teachers, clinicians, and researchers.

Joanna is a member of several research groups: (1) Surveillance of Injuries for Research in Circus (SIRC) working group, a group of international researchers leading circus injury research; (2) Dance Research Collaborative (DaRC), a group of Australian dance researchers interested in dancer wellbeing and dance for wellbeing; and (3) Simulation and Immersive Digital Technology Group at Edith Cowan University.

With over 25 years of dance training and conditioning experience, she also fills her passion for teaching as a pole dancing teacher, fitness trainer, and strength and conditioning coach. She started teaching pole dancing in 2006, has performed at a range of events including Fringe Festival, West Australia Pole Championships, and Pole Unity. Joanna currently teaches pole dancing at a number of studios in Perth, Western Australia.

–present Lecturer in Dance and Performance Science, Edith Cowan University

2019 University of Western Australia, PhD / Dance and exercise science

