Susanna Trnka

2025-12-21 03:08:07
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Anthropolgy, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
I am a social anthropologist whose primary research areas are medicine, the body, and state-citizen relations.

My areas of research include public and government responses to Covid-19; digital health technologies; youth and health.

I am currently the lead researcher on a Marsden-funded project on how young people in New Zealand use digital technology to improve their health and wellbeing. At the University of Auckland, I am the major leader of the new "Health & Society" major which will be launched in 2022.

  • –present Associate Professor, University of Auckland
  • 2002 Princeton University, PhD in Anthropology

