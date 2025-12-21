Susanna Trnka
- Professor of Anthropolgy, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
I am a social anthropologist whose primary research areas are medicine, the body, and state-citizen relations.
My areas of research include public and government responses to Covid-19; digital health technologies; youth and health.
I am currently the lead researcher on a Marsden-funded project on how young people in New Zealand use digital technology to improve their health and wellbeing. At the University of Auckland, I am the major leader of the new "Health & Society" major which will be launched in 2022.Experience
- –present Associate Professor, University of Auckland
- 2002 Princeton University, PhD in Anthropology
