Kuwaiti, Bahraini Information Ministers Discuss Strengthening Media Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, discussed on Sunday, with Bahrain's Minister of Information, Dr. Ramzan Al-Noaimi, in Manama, ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries in the media and cultural fields.
This took place during a meeting at the Ministry's headquarters, where Bahrain's Minister of Information, Dr. Ramzan Al-Noaimi, received the Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Culture, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, on the occasion of his visit to the Kingdom along with his accompanying delegation.
During the meeting, the two ministers affirmed the depth of the close fraternal relations that unite Bahrain and Kuwait, rooted in longstanding historical ties and solid foundations of cooperation and integration, supported by the care and attention of the leaderships of the two brotherly countries.
Both sides emphasized the importance of exchanging expertise and experiences in a way that contributes to developing joint media work, strengthening its professional mission, and enhancing its presence at both the regional and international levels.
The meeting also addressed a number of issues of mutual interest, in addition to discussing developments in the media landscape, current challenges, and ways to enhance Gulf media coordination in line with the rapid transformations in the media sector.
On the sidelines of the meeting, Ministers Al-Mutairi and Al-Noaimi, along with a number of ministry officials, toured the Ministry of Information complex, which included the National Contact Center, the main studio of the News Center, and the Bahrain Radio building. The Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Culture expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Minister of Information for the warm reception.
Minister Al-Mutairi praised Bahrain for the notable development it is witnessing in the media sector and for the effective efforts it is making to strengthen joint Gulf media cooperation, in a manner that fulfills shared aspirations and serves the higher interests of the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council. (end)
