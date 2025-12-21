Sharjah Responds To Over 500 Calls During Rains Reports 'Promptly Addressed'

As adverse weather conditions lashed UAE on December 18 and 19, authorities worked round the clock to mitigate the impact on the public.

Sharjah Municipality operated at maximum readiness to handle reports and feedback as the emirate faced heavy rainfall. It's call centre (993) received 522 reports related to waterlogging, and seven reports of fallen trees.

All the reports were "promptly addressed and referred to field teams," the authority said on Sunday.

Amid the unstable weather, the authority's call centre also allocated a dedicated number to receive reports from Sharjah Police for water pooling. Another line was also allocated for direct communication with teams on the field, to enhance response speed and efficiency.

Across the country, amid the rainfall, authorities issued safety alerts and guidelines, urged residents to stay home until absolutely necessary, and worked to direct traffic.

Alongside authorities, residents volunteered to help fellow motorists with stranded vehicles and ensure that those in emergency situations were taken care of.