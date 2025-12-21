Dubai: Family Restaurant Moreish To Close Doors After 7 Years Community Nostalgic

Moreish, a popular family restaurant in Dubai, is set to close its doors on January 18, 2026, after over seven years.

"With the heaviest of hearts, we've decided its time to move on," the restaurant posted on social media. The announcement was met with an outpouring of sorrow from the community, for whom the place holds immense nostalgia.

Customers said they would miss the "coziest ambience, and the food which was prepared with the utmost love". The community expressed that their hearts were heavy, as many reminisced both the unique dishes, and all their major life experiences that had happened in the family restaurant.

Some asked the restaurant to "give [customers] another way to have your awesome food elsewhere." A former resident who moved out of Dubai, said she made it a point to visit the restaurant when she was in town.

Yet another user asked Moreish to "consider publishing all your recipes in a book that everyone that enjoyed your food can buy to revisit".

In their social media post, Moreish said: "As the city evolves in a rapidly changing market, we've realised that this is the right moment to pause and turn the page, feeling proud of what we've built, the standards we held, and the work that went into every plate. We've truly had a wonderful run."

It has been an absolute honour to serve you, our dear patrons, and we're filled with immense gratitude for all the love you've shown us over the years (more than we could have ever asked for)".

The restaurant invited residents to join them for "all your favourite dishes, one last time, during the final weeks", adding that "the Polenta Steak & Grilled Peach Bruschetta will miss you more than we could possibly express".