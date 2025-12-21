MENAFN - Gulf Times) The third edition of the International Circus show 'Beyond Reality' kicked off at Al Wakrah Old Souq on Saturday. It is being organised by the Private Engineering Office's celebrations committee.

General Supervisor of the International Circus, Khalid al-Suwaidi, told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the timing of this year's event was carefully chosen, coinciding with the start of the school holidays and the influx of visitors to Qatar for the Arab Cup, who are keen to explore Qatar's tourist and entertainment attractions. This was reflected in attendance figures and ticket blade-->

Al-Suwaidi added that this year's edition is entirely different from previous ones, reflecting the organising committee's commitment to providing a fresh experience for the public each season. He noted that this year's circus features a diverse group of animals, including tigers and leopards, totaling approximately seven, along with a selection of world-class acts, most notably the dog shows, considered among the best, and magic blade-->

The general supervisor of the International Circus added that the event features approximately nine diverse shows, each lasting about an hour and fifteen minutes. He described them as exciting and engaging, suitable for all members of the family, and featuring acts being performed for the first time in Qatar, while anticipating a large turnout for this blade-->

Al-Suwaidi noted that holding the circus at the Al Wakrah Old Souq aligns with the organising committee's strategy to diversify event locations outside Doha, particularly given the souq's tourist and heritage attractions. He emphasised that the souq has become a well-known destination for hosting circus performances in recent years.

Al-Suwaidi stressed the organising committee's commitment to attracting the latest and best international shows for each edition, offering unique content to maintain innovation and attraction and to solidify the International Circus's position as one of the country's leading entertainment events.

