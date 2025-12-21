FIFA President Praises Jordanian Fans' Passion At 2025 Arab Cup
In a post shared on his official Instagram account, Infantino highlighted the remarkable energy displayed by supporters in the stands, noting that their backing played a key role in Jordan's run to the final after a series of strong performances.
He said the Jordanian crowds demonstrated a high level of sportsmanship and a deep love for the game, adding that he hopes to see the same level of support when the national team makes its first-ever appearance at the FIFA World Cup.
