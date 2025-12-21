Roche Expects Increase In Drug Prices

“Then, unfortunately, there will probably be further delays in the introduction of new medicines,” Schinecker said in an interview with the SonntagsZeitung newspaper on Sunday.

Switzerland has the most to gain and the most to lose, he said. The pharmaceutical industry's tax revenues alone are higher than what is spent on innovative medicines in Switzerland, he said.

+ Roche and Novartis reach tariff agreement with US

If Switzerland does not follow the US reference system and does not increase the prices for new medicines accordingly, Roche will be able to invest less in cutting-edge research, according to Schinecker. This is because the group would generate less turnover. As a result, Roche would pay“less tax and create fewer jobs”.

