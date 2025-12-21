Bern Sees No Reason To Extend Airbnb Law

In their motion, members of the left-wing Social Democratic Party claimed that the flats for short-term letting were being built in the middle of a housing shortage and in a prime location. Important living space would be lost as a result, they said. The local neighbourhood commission had unsuccessfully objected to the 16-apartment project on Seidenweg.

The city parliament, on the other hand, only sees a need for action in the old town, it wrote. There, the proportion of advertised Airbnb offers in relation to the housing stock was significantly higher than in the rest of the city: according to an evaluation from last June, there were 26 active Airbnbs per 1,000 flats. The Mattenhof-Weissenbühl district was in second place with 7.4.

The city parliament also replied that it is well positioned when it comes to protecting existing living space. However, it has limited room for manoeuvre when it comes to new Airbnb offers. As a rule, no authorisation is required if an existing flat is converted into a short-term rental.

The only exception in this regard is the old town, where the developer must demonstrate on request that the affected living space will not be rented out on a short-term basis when submitting new planning applications.

+ Housing shortages – what works and what doesn't

This is one of the consequences of the“Lex Airbnb”, which Bern's voters approved by more than 80% in 2022. The aim of the bill was to restrict the commercial rental of certain second homes in the old town: the flats may be rented out as Airbnb for a maximum of 90 nights per year.

However, the corresponding amendment to the law is legally blocked due to a collective complaint, including from the homeowners' association. According to the city parliament, it will next be dealt with by the administrative court. Nevertheless, the amendment is having a“preliminary effect”, it wrote. According to the municipal information service, no building applications that violate the new rules are being processed in the meantime.

Adapted from German by AI/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....