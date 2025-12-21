Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Geneva-Based Company's Oil Stocks Bombed In Ukraine

Geneva-Based Company's Oil Stocks Bombed In Ukraine


2025-12-21 02:07:53
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Stocks of sunflower oil belonging to Allseeds Switzerland, based in Geneva, have been bombed by Russia near Odessa, its director told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS on Saturday. One person was killed and two injured in the attack. Thousands of tonnes of oil were lost. This content was published on December 21, 2025 - 10:21 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
“Our facilities in the port of Pivdennyi, 50km east of Odessa, were bombed last week, last night and this morning. Three tanks are currently still on fire,” said Kees Vrins. According to him, it is too early to give a precise inventory of the damage.

“For the moment, we're trying to put the fire out,” said Vrins.“There is also a lot of damage to neighbouring stocks,” he added, without being able to give any details. He said they were not insured for such events.

+ Why Switzerland is cautious about using Russian funds to finance Ukraine

“This is our eighth bombardment since the start of the war,” said Vrins, whose company has been trading in grain, as well as sunflower and rapeseed oil, in Ukraine for 28 years.

