Geneva-Based Company's Oil Stocks Bombed In Ukraine

“Our facilities in the port of Pivdennyi, 50km east of Odessa, were bombed last week, last night and this morning. Three tanks are currently still on fire,” said Kees Vrins. According to him, it is too early to give a precise inventory of the damage.

“For the moment, we're trying to put the fire out,” said Vrins.“There is also a lot of damage to neighbouring stocks,” he added, without being able to give any details. He said they were not insured for such events.

“This is our eighth bombardment since the start of the war,” said Vrins, whose company has been trading in grain, as well as sunflower and rapeseed oil, in Ukraine for 28 years.

Adapted from French by AI/ts