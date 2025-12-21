Egypt Jumps 47 Places In World Bank's Digital Government Index, Ranks 22Nd Globally

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt has climbed 47 places in the World Bank's 2025 Digital Government Maturity Index, ranking 22nd globally and consolidating its position among the world's leading digital governments in Category (A), the index's highest tier.

Egypt achieved a maturity score of 0.911 out of 1, a marked improvement from its 69th-place ranking and score of 0.751 in the previous edition published in 2022.

The latest report highlights significant progress across all four core pillars of the index. Egypt's score for supporting core government systems and automation rose to 0.916, compared with 0.783 in 2022. The digital government service delivery pillar recorded a score of 0.962, up from 0.795, while digital participation and citizen engagement improved substantially to 0.896 from 0.626. The digital government enablers pillar also advanced, reaching 0.869 compared with 0.802 previously.

Commenting on the results, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat said Egypt's advancement reflects the success of the Digital Egypt strategy and the Ministry's efforts to accelerate digital transformation and build an effective digital government ecosystem.

Talaat said these efforts focus on automating government processes and services, expanding digital services through the Digital Egypt platform, promoting the use of modern technologies across government workflows, and providing technical support for platforms that enhance citizen engagement. He added that these initiatives are aligned with ongoing efforts to strengthen digital infrastructure and expand service availability, alongside the introduction of supportive policies and legislation, including the Open Data Policy.

The minister stressed that developing digital capacities remains a top priority, noting the implementation of integrated programmes to train specialised technology professionals and enhance the digital skills of public-sector employees. These efforts, he said, enable government institutions to better adopt and deploy emerging technologies.

Talaat also highlighted the Ministry's commitment to fostering innovation in government technology through initiatives such as the Government Innovation Lab at the Digital Egypt Innovation Centre in Giza, which aims to support start-ups in the govtech sector and improve the quality of digital government services.

Over the past five years, Egypt has made a notable leap in the Digital Government Maturity Index, moving from Category (B) with a score of 0.649 in 2020 to Category (A) with a score of 0.751 in 2022. In the 2025 edition, Egypt further strengthened its position in the top tier, recording a 21.3 percent increase in maturity and placing it among the world's leading countries in digital government.