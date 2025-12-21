6 School Buildings Constructed, Put Into Use In Daikundi

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

NEILI (Pajhwok): The construction of six school buildings has been completed at a cost of more than 60 million afghanis and the structures put into service in four districts of central Daikundi province, an official said on Sunday.

Eid Mohammad Alamizada, Head of Publications for the Education Department, told Pajhwok Afghan News that construction work of six school buildings in Kiti, Khadir, Kajran, and Pato districts had been completed and handed over for use.

The project funded by UNICEF consumed 60 million afghanis, he added.

According to him, the schools include Komor School in Khadir district; Royan Boys' School and Tamran Girls' School in Kiti district; Zardgulan Boys' School in Kajran district; and Sang-Mazar School and Mohammadiya Boys' School in Pato district.

Alamizada explained the buildings were constructed in a solid and standard manner, each comprising six classrooms, administrative annexes, five sanitation facilities, a drinking water well, a solar power system, and a perimeter wall.

More than 10 million afghanis were spent on the construction of each school building.

Previously, local residents and students in some parts of Daikundi had complained about the lack of standard school buildings in the province.

